Clean Up With This Detox and Cleanse Sale At Vitamin Shoppe

The Cleaner 7-Day Men’s Formula Ultimate Body Detox GET IT!

A full body cleanse is not the worst idea before getting started on your new workout routine. Clean all the nonsense out of your body that has accumulated over time, especially over the holidays. And with only seven days to clean you out, you’ll be on that workout grind in no time.

Get It: Pick up The Cleaner 7-Day Men’s Formula Ultimate Body Detox ($13; was $16) at Vitamin Shoppe

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!