Clean Your Feet Faster With This Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to our shower routine, it’s easy to forget about the feet. The bottom of the feet in particular. But you don’t have to worry about the bottoms of your feet anymore. All you gotta do is pick up the Kibhous Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber and give your feet the help they need to stay clean and healthy.

The Kibhous Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber is as simple as can be. They go on like slippers and you wear them in the shower. With the silicone bristles sticking up out of these slippers, your feet will get a nice rub down going so your feet will be rid of dead skin and massage those feet with ease.

Another great design feature of the Kibhous Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber is that they have suction cups on the bottom of them. Whether you are in the shower or on the bathroom floor, wet or dry, these are incredibly stable so you can move about comfortably while you’re doing your thing.

Durability is also a big feature of these slippers. When it comes to something like these, you gotta figure they’re gonna see a lot of action which means a lot of wear and tear. Not so with these, as they can last from 1 to 3 years of constant use. That’s a pretty good deal, especially when you consider how affordable these are.

It seems to us like there’s no reason to not pick up the Kibhous Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber. You help your feet relax and get cleaned up while wearing them very stable like in the shower and they will last a good long time. Head on over to Amazon right now to pick up a pair right now. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Kibhous Silicone Shower Foot Scrubber ($20) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Best Weightlifting Shoes 2022: 14 Top Picks for Squats, Powerlifts, and More

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K