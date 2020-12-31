Complete Your Home Gym With This GoxRunx Jump Rope

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Today is finally the day where we can sing Auld Lang Syne and say goodbye to the nonsense year that was 2020. If you’re looking to ring in the New Year with a weight loss based resolution, you’ll need to make your home gym ready. And you can’t go wrong with the GoxRunx Jump Rope.

2020 may be ending, but the problems that have ravaged it won’t cease to exist when the ball drops. You’ll need to keep safe from this pandemic for a long time. Working out from home is the best bet. And there’s plenty of workout equipment you can and should pick up for the house. But there’s something simple yet effective about the GoxRunx Jump Rope.

You don’t even need to go out of your mind trying to retrofit your house to add the GoxRunx Jump Rope to your home gym. This isn’t like adding a treadmill to the place. Convenience is the name of the game. You can store it anywhere and pull it out when needed to get an insane workout that will get your whole body rolling.

Like any piece of workout gear, you want something durable. Something that won’t break on you if you work out too hard. Well, there’s no problem with that when it comes to the GoxRunx Jump Rope. It’s made to last and will aid in your workouts for a long time. It’s even adjustable so anyone can use it with ease.

If you want to get into better shape in the New Year, you should pick up the GoxRunx Jump Rope. There’s a reason it has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from over 9,000 reviews. So pick it up now and get it in time for the New Year. You won’t regret it.

