Cool Down Those Muscles After a Workout With The Theragun PRO

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The days can really take it out of us. Even if you just have to deal with the stress of work, it can beat your body down. Add gym sessions into the mix and your body will really be on its last legs sometimes. So much so it needs some help to feel fresh and limber. The kind of help the Theragun PRO can provide.

Instead of heading on over to a massage parlor to get a professional massage for a good deal of money, you can just throw the money down now to get the Theragun PRO. Because when you have this mean machine in your home, you can get a massage that is just as good as one from a professional.

For one, this Theragun PRO is powerful. It runs up to 2400 PPMs for a really deep and powerful massage. But if you don’t need it that strong, it can be adjusted all the way down to 1750. And it is quiet while you use the long-lasting battery that comes with it, going up to 150 minutes on one full charge.

But really, what makes this so special is how easy it is to use and how effective it is. It can be adjusted to comfortably reach pretty much any part of your body with ease, and it comes with 6 head attachments that allow you to effectively hit every part of the body with the right stuff. You’ll be fully recharged after using this.

Want to feel better after a long day? Then you need to pick up the Theragun PRO. It’s got the power and the attachments you need to hit every aching part of your body with ease. And the price is just right since you’ll have it in your life for a good long while. More bang for your buck than going to a masseuse. Grab one now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Theragun PRO ($499; was $599) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

The Best Supplements for Men’s Health & Fitness 2022

The 10 Best Keto Supplements to Kickstart Your Keto Diet

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!