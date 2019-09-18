At the farmers market, buy foods rich in pre- and probiotics—like corn, watermelon, and cabbage, plus yogurt and farmer cheese. These help regulate the gut microbiome, which may make you less stressed, finds a review of research in General Psychiatry.

This strong correlation between food and anxiety is evidence of the “gut-brain axis.” A diet that encourages the good bacteria in your gut to flourish may improve anxiety symptoms, researchers found. Cutting out sugary food makes it more effective, since that seems to depress those good bugs. So grilled corn is fine, kettle corn not so much.