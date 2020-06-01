4 Creative Ways to Stay Hydrated Throughout Your Day

The benefits of getting enough water are innumerable; they run the gamut from more luxurious hair to a more alert brain (which makes sense, considering the brain is mostly H2O). The average healthy male living in a temperate climate needs about 13 cups of water per day, and women need about nine.

Even if you follow the “8×8” rule (eight glasses of water by 8 p.m.), you’re better off than a huge majority of the population.

There are other factors involved, of course. Athletes who sweat a lot, people who live in drier climates, illness and pregnancy all up your required water quota. Some of the water you need to get in your system can come from fruits, vegetables and other beverages.

If you’re struggling to get enough water every day and are starting to feel sluggish, tired or even sick because of it, here are a few ideas for committing to a healthy new habit.