Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We all need a boost once in a while. If you’re having trouble dropping those last few pounds, maintaining a ripped physique, or just motivating to get off the couch and work out, try Modern Man v.3 Intense 2-in-1 Thermogenic and Testosterone Support.

This is far more than your typical testosterone booster. Modern Man delivers fast-acting results you can see and feel, ultimately enhancing your flow state to keep you in the zone and reach your fitness goals. If you’re looking to get ripped, this is the stuff you need to take your fitness over the top. It transcends both testosterone boosters and fat burners.

If you find yourself in an endless cycle of stress, fatigue, and irritability, rest assured you’re not alone. All guys go through this. How do some men stay positive, energized and focused? Modern Man can help.

More Than Just A Testosterone Booster

A constant state of stress can torpedo your natural testosterone production. With less testosterone, you’re more prone to store fat, have trouble building muscle, experience “brain fog,” and lose your drive.

With muscle-preserving, fat-burning ingredients and natural testosterone support, bodybuilding experts and business professionals alike swear by Modern Man. It’s formulated with a very specific purpose: to help you reach your fitness goals. Getting in shape and achieving your goals adds confidence, which aids in natural testosterone production.

So break the cycle of stress and fatigue. Get Modern Man.

It’s more than just testosterone. By combining some of the top, most researched ingredients recommended by professional biohackers, Modern Man’s focus-enhancing complex provides a daily brain boost. Multiple nootropics work to boost cognitive function and increase your attention to detail. You will bust out of what’s known as “brain fog” and feel more alert and energetic in your mind. And that will help you be more energetic physically.

And it’s more than just a brain boost. Modern Man uses clinically studied ingredients like KSM 66, ashwagandha, and Eurycoma Longifolia to support your lean physique and unleash raw power.

And it’s is made for daily use. So even if you’re frequently on-the-go or traveling, you can still supply your body with what it needs on a daily basis to stay strong.

Modern Man will help you optimize your body’s capacity for stress relief, too. So negative thoughts and anxiety can’t bring you down. You’ll feel calmer in the face of adversity and boost your mood because Modern Man supports healthy dopamine production to further keep you in a positive state of mind.

With over 1,200 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating by real users, it’s safe to say that Modern Man works for a ton of men. Break out of your downward spiral, and be the Modern Man you were born to be.

Get It: Pick up Modern Man v.3 ($40 for 60 capsules) at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

How to Buy the Perfect Suit for You

The Best Jerky (Beef and Beyond) You Can Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!