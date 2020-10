Elite Gourmet Electric Round Nonstick Grill GET IT!

Cook up some low fat meals with this electric grill. No problems with cleaning up afterward, as it is a nonstick grill. So you won’t have too many issues keeping on a low calorie diet.

Get It: Pick up the Elite Gourmet Electric Round Nonstick Grill ($37) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!