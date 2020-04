Superset 1

B. Abdominal Rollout

Kneel, holding an ab roller or a barbell on the floor with weight plates on both ends. Maintaining tight abs and glutes, and with back slightly rounded and arms locked out, roll forward until biceps are near ears. Pause, then slowly reverse to start for 1 rep. If you can’t go all the way down and still get up, make the roll out shallower.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!