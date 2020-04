Superset 2

B. Traditional Pullup

Start in a dead hang on a pullup bar, torso tight, with legs locked out. Maintaining control throughout, pull up until chin is above the bar, then reverse for 1 rep. Do as many as you can in the first set; in subsequent sets, aim for that number minus 2. For a challenge, do them on gymnastic rings, or make it easier by flipping grip and doing chinups.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!