Superset 2

A. Bosu Mountain Climber

Start in a high plank, shoulder blades retracted, arms locked out, hands on a Bosu trainer (the half rubber ball affixed to a disk), a straight line between head and heels. Quickly draw left knee to left elbow, reverse, and repeat with right knee for 1 rep. This can also be done with hands on the floor and feet on the Bosu.

