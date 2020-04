Superset 3

B. Kettlebell Side Obliques Bend

Stand, feet hip-width apart, holding a light to medium kettlebell (10 to 30 pounds) in left hand, right hand on right hip, to start. With left arm locked, bend to the left so kettlebell travels toward floor until left fist is near bottom of left thigh, then reverse to start for 1 rep. Switch sides on following set.

Note: You can also use a dumbbell.

