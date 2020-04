Superset 4

A. TRX Row, Curl, and Pistol Squat

Do 15 reps of each move on a TRX. For rows, maintain a straight line from head to heels, then row elbows past torso. Start in same position for curls, arms at sides, and pull fists to collarbone. For pistol squats, lift one leg parallel to floor, and bend other leg, dropping butt to floor.

