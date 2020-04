Superset 5

B. Reverse Cable Fly

Stand facing a cable pulley machine set high, so handles are at eye level. Set to medium resistance (around 50 to 80 pounds). Grab right handle in left hand and left handle in right, slight bend in arms, and start with knuckles close to each other. Fly arms to the sides, until fists are in line with chest. Hold for 3 seconds and reverse to start for 1 rep.

