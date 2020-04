Superset 5

A. Hanging Leg Raise and Windshield Wiper

Do 10 reps of each move. On a pullup bar, start in a dead hang, hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. For the raises, keep legs together and draw knees toward chest; reverse for 1 rep. For windshield wipers, tuck knees, then engage core to rotate legs from side to side.

