As he gears up to film his new Black Adam movie this summer, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is ready to change the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe.” Johnson is set to take on the title role in the new comic book adaptation, adding one of the most iconic anti-heroes from the DC canon to the big screen alongside frequent foe Shazam, who is played by April 2019 Men’s Journal cover star Zachary Levi.

Johnson has been in the gym getting ready for the shoot, using a variety of different lifts and workouts to make sure his body is prepared. The superstar previously used an intense 18-week training regimen to get ready for his Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and now he’s turned his attention to getting as super-powered as he can through his training.

Here’s the latest look at a Black Adam workout that The Rock is doing for the film:

While the plot for Black Adam has not yet been revealed, Johnson hinted that he will be playing the anti-hero version of the character, rather than the villainous personality that has traditionally clashed with Shazam in the comics. While Levi is not expected to appear in Black Adam, Johnson has confirmed that the movie will include the Justice Society of America and many other heroes like Hawkman.

