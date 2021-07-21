Delta-8 THC Near Me: Where is Delta-8 Available?

Delta-8 THC products are recently booming, and getting your hands on these products is easier than before. Ordering delta-8 THC online is as easy as going to the brand’s website and placing your order.

After ordering, all you have to do is wait for your products to arrive. However, some people do not prefer purchasing their delta-8 THC products online. It makes sense, as you might want to check the product itself before fully committing to it.

Aside from seeing the product, you do not have to wait for your delta-8 THC to be delivered to your home when you are buying from your local shops. However, there are some risks tied to buying delta-8 THC products locally.

Below are some of the factors you must consider before buying delta-8 products from your local shops:

What’s Better — Buying Delta-8 THC Near You or Online?

Delta-8 THC products can be found in some vape stores or gas stations. However, brands in these shops can be loosely regulated, which can be dangerous to your health. Brands that are not closely monitored can have more delta-9 THC than what is federally allowed.

Another thing local stores lack is the precise information about manufacturing and third-party lab testing. Before buying a delta-8 THC product, you should always check if the company uses third-party laboratory testing on its products.

Third-party laboratory testing can help ensure you are not consuming more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, and it does not include any harmful chemicals. You should also look for brands that use organic and natural ingredients in their delta-8 THC products.

You can also find a lot of potency options when buying online instead of locally. If you are new to delta-8 THC products, we recommend going for a lower potency and letting your body adjust to the substance before increasing your potency.

Buying locally also means you are missing out on product discounts that can save you a lot of money when purchasing. Many online products go on sale frequently, so check your favorite brand often to snag a deal.

On the other hand, buying in local shops could mean you are saving on the shipping fees. However, most brands offer free shipping on their products, so look for brands that offer this to your state as well.

Why You Should Look for Online Shops Instead

Buying from local shops may seem more convenient for you. However, buying from low-quality brands can cause risks to your health. Aside from the authenticity and safety of the product, other factors make shopping for delta-8 THC online better than shopping locally.

Huge Number of Options

Whether you are looking for gummies or cartridges, online brands have more options for the avid delta-8 THC user. You can also find both full-spectrum or broad-spectrum options when buying delta-8 THC products online.

You can also choose the number of gummies you want or the size you need for your vape cartridges. Aside from this, most online brands offer different amounts of dosages so you can find the right product for you. You can also look at the proper dosage charts of top brands to avoid any health risks.

Gummies can also come in different flavors, which is great if you do not like the natural taste of hemp. You can find a lot of gummy flavor options online compared to local shops. You also do not need to wait for the store to restock when buying online compared to buying locally.

More Affordable

Buying delta-8 THC online can also save you more money. Prices in local shops tend to be higher. You can also find a lot of discounts and coupon cards to save more money on your purchase. If you have a particular brand you want to buy, look for a coupon you can apply when checking out.

Aside from discounts and coupons, other brands also offer free shipping. Check the minimum purchase needed to avail of free shipping on your purchase. Other brands also offer a subscription service that can save you more money in the long run.

What makes delta-8 THC products more affordable online is because you are buying directly from the supplier. Compared to buying from local shops, you may find extra charges on top of your product when buying locally.

Convenient

Another reason why buying online is much better is the convenience it brings. You can easily place an order online and have it delivered to you in the next few days. Buying online means you do not need to go out, especially with the danger of the pandemic.

Moreover, some top brands offer a subscription service. A subscription service automatically re-orders your preferred products for you every month so you do not have to manually do it every time. Joining a subscription service can save you more money compared to buying products only once.

If you are worried about the shipping, most brands already offer two-day or same-day shipping for their products. If you would like to get your delta-8 THC product as soon as possible, you can pay extra for express shipping.

Discreet and Secure

Buying online also means you get to keep your privacy. You do not have to show your face at all when placing an order online. Most brands also offer discreet packaging if you want to keep your purchase a secret.

Aside from this, many brands offer secure payment methods when purchasing delta-8 products. You can check the payment methods offered by the brand on their checkout page. Always check if the brand offers to ship to your state as well.

Why You Should Not Settle for Low-Quality Delta-8 Products

There are dangers in settling for low-quality brands even if you purchase them online or at a local store. You should always do your research before buying a product because it can cause dangers to your health.

Low-quality brands may contain additives and chemicals that can pose a risk to your health. Top brands always use third-party laboratory testing to ensure the final product does not contain large doses of delta-9 THC and additives.

Delta-9 THC is harmful, and your delta-8 THC should not contain more than 0.3% or else it will not be legal for use. The ingredients of the product should also be readily available on the brand’s website to provide transparency to its users.

Customer reviews are also a great way to check whether a brand is high-quality or not. Users who are satisfied with the product show the delta-8 product does its job and is of high quality. You should also not feel any negative side effects when using the product.

If you feel any adverse side effects, stop using the product immediately and contact a medical professional. If you have any underlying medical conditions, you should always consult your doctor before buying a product.

Brands that use industrial hemp for their delta-8 THC products are considerably safer as well. Before purchasing a product, you should check the hemp or marijuana source of the brand to ensure your safety.

Where is Delta-8 THC Available With Fast Shipping?

Exhale Wellness – High Quality & Trusted Brand BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 THC Products Delta EFFEX – Good Customer Care Diamond CBD – Wide Selection 3Chi – Most Popular

Below are some of the best delta-8 THC brands near you. We also made a thorough review on why these brands made it into our list, and what we love about them.

#1. Exhale Wellness – High Quality & Trusted Brand

Exhale Wellness is considered one of the best delta-8 THC brands all over the world, and with good reason. ExhaleWell specializes in creating premium hemp products, including delta-8 THC, for their users.

The brand has a wide variety of options when it comes to their delta-8 THC products. Some of their bestsellers are their delta-8 gummies and their hemp flowers. You can choose between 750mg or 1500mg when it comes to your gummies.

Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 THC, and you get up to 750mg of delta-8 THC in total. The gummies of Exhale Wellness are all vegan and use organic and natural ingredients. The brand also uses full-spectrum delta-8 THC to give you all of those powerful terpenes.

Another reason that makes Exhale Wellness the most trusted brand is they offer a satisfaction guarantee on your product. The brand also offers to ship to all 50 states, excluding the 11 where the purchase and use of delta-8 THC is not permitted. In addition, Exhale Wellness is cruelty-free and does not contain any animal gelatin.

Exhale Wellness offers all types of delta-8 THC products, including edibles, flowers, and tinctures. You can also find delta-8 THC vape cartridges on the official website. Exhale Wellness offers different kinds of strains, so you are sure to find a strain that will suit your tastes.

Exhale Wellness believes natural products and cannabinoids may help promote wellness. The brand aims to decrease the stigma around the use of hemp and aims to only provide high-grade delta-8 THC products to their users.

Exhale Wellness is also transparent and honest about their manufacturing methods and products. You can find all of the ingredients used in each product on the website, including the laboratory result of each delta-8 THC product.

The brand also posts different guides and dosage charts for people who are new to delta-8 THC. All of the products sold by Exhale Wellness comply with the 2018 Farm Bill and do not contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC, making them safe for use.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Discount

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Delta-8 THC Products

BudPop is one of the brands that offer the highest quality of delta-8 THC. This brand is completely made in America, and all of their products are laboratory tested for quality. Even though the brand just launched this year, multiple users are already loving them.

BudPop’s founders understand the importance of delta-8 THC, and they understand its users. The brand only aims to provide the highest-grade products that may help in pain and stress relief. The delta-8 THC products may also help with appetite stimulation.

This brand also offers free shipping in the United States on orders over $50. All of the products of BudPop are federally legal and do not contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC. The brand offers various delta-8 THC products including delta-8 THC-infused hemp flowers and edibles.

The gummies of BudPop contain 25mg of pure delta-8 THC each, and you can get 25 pieces in each bottle. The total delta-8 THC you can get per bottle is 625 mg, which is great if you are new to delta-8 products.

You can also purchase the delta-8 THC gummies in separate flavors compared to other brands. Aside from constant laboratory testing, BudPop products do not contain any GMOs, making them safe for use. However, if you have any underlying medical condition, you should always consult a medical professional before purchasing a product.

Another reason why BudPop is one of the best brands in the market, despite being a new brand, is the experience of its founders. The founders of BudPop have over 30 years of experience making hemp products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop for the Best Discount

#3. Delta EFFEX – Good Customer Care

If you love delicious and fruity flavors, Delta EFFEX has your back. This brand offers one of the widest flavor options in the market. The brand also offers a wide variety of delta-8 THC products including concentrates and pods.

Delta EFFEX’s delta-8 THC products are certified, and you can find the laboratory testing results on the website. However, the hemp-derived products of Delta EFFEX are not vegan, and information about the ingredients on each product can be vague.

If you would like to know more about the flavor profile of the product before purchasing, you can view it on the product’s page. The brand also uses third-party laboratory testing on both raw and finished products.

Delta EFFEX products do not contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC content, making them safe for use. However, this brand may use artificial ingredients for their delta-8 THC products. Also, when it comes to the delta-8 THC gummies, you can only purchase them in randomized flavors.

Delta EFFEX offers premium-grade products and uses the cleanest terpenes for their products. The brand also uses the cleanest terpenes and infuses them with their edibles and products to give you a smooth experience.

In addition, the brand also offers various strains for their users. You can buy the product in singles or bulk as well; so, if you want to stock up on your delta-8 THC products, you can choose this brand. However, if you prefer natural flavoring on your delta-8 THC, it can be challenging to find a good option here.

Delta EFFEX also offers premium delta-8 THC disposables. Delta EFFEX uses plant-based ingredients for their hemp-derived products but does not specify if they are completely vegan. If you are looking for a vegan option, this brand may not be for you.

All of the extracts used by Delta EFFEX are laboratory tested and researched intensively. The brand uses innovative research methods to ensure the purity and cleanliness of their delta-8 THC products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Delta EFFEX for the Best Discount

#4. Diamond CBD – Wide Product Selection

Diamond CBD is known for having a wide brand selection on their website. This brand offers both delta-8 THC and CBD products for their users, having over 29 product types on their website.

Aside from edibles, Diamond CBD also offers topicals like moisturizers and face masks, so you are sure to find the product for you. Each product is filtered out by type or its active ingredient, so you can find what you need instantly.

However, there are various brands in Diamond CBD, which makes it unclear whether all products use natural ingredients. Depending on the brand, the products of Diamond CBD may include artificial flavoring and sweeteners.

Some brands in Diamond CBD do not contain a comprehensive laboratory test result. While each product is tested for the total delta-9 THC, not all brands test for any additives or chemicals included in the product.

Always check and review the laboratory test results of the product before purchasing. However, if you have any questions or inquiries about the product, Diamond CBD has a very responsive customer service that is willing to help you anytime.

You can also view the amount of CBD or delta-8 THC on the product’s website. However, most of Diamond CBD’s products include CBD in their products, so if you are looking for a brand that uses purely delta-8 THC, this brand may not be for you.

Diamond CBD also contains hundreds of positive reviews on their products. The brand offers a lot of discounts on their products as well. If you would like to know more about CBD, you can also look into their learn tab to know more about how CBD works.

Diamond CBD also contains delta-8 THC edibles like lollipops, which are a fun and innovative way to enjoy delta-8 THC. This brand offers free shipping on any purchases with a total of $100 or more. However, the brand does not offer any refunds on their vaping products.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD for the Best Discount

#5. 3Chi – Most Popular

If you love delta-8 THC edibles, this brand may be for you. The brand offers different edibles like cookies and brownies on their website. 3Chi is also known for having one of the most potent options for delta-8 THC products.

The cookies of 3Chi are nothing to laugh at because they contain over 50mg of delta-8 THC. If you are new to delta-8 THC products, you may want to consider a product with a lower dose of delta-8 THC and let your body adjust to the substance first.

You can also buy in bulk or wholesale with 3Chi. Moreover, the brand offers different CBD and CBC products, if that is what you prefer. 3Chi contains various focused blends as well, including products that may help you feel calm or more focused.

The products of 3Chi also undergo laboratory testing, and you can find the laboratory results of each flavor online. However, if you have any inquiries or questions about a product, it may be difficult to connect and contact their customer service representatives.

Each product is also tested for any harmful toxins or chemicals that may cause harm to your health. 3Chi has potent delta-8 THC products, but they do not offer a wide variety of options when it comes to concentrates and tinctures.

If you love buying in bulk, 3Chi may be for you. The brand offers an affordable bulk delta-8 THC oil that is premium grade for you to make your concoctions. However, some users report smelling plastic on the premium-grade oil, because it comes in a plastic container.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi for the Best Discount

What You Should Look for in a High-Quality Delta-8 Product “Near me”

There are key factors you can look for when choosing a delta-8 Brand. Whether you are buying in local vape shops or purchasing online, you should consider these factors before buying a product.

Hemp Source

The primary source of delta-8 THC is hemp or cannabis, and one of the things you should look for when buying a delta-8 THC brand is the hemp source. So, we recommend looking for brands that use hemp coming from the United States or Europe.

These hemp sources are heavily monitored and do not contain delta-9 THC levels higher than 0.3%. You should also check to see if the brand is using any pesticides or heavy chemicals on their hemp plant to avoid any health risks.

The most trusted brands are transparent about their farming practices. You should look for brands that use economical farming practices as well. If you are going to purchase gummies, look for ingredients that are organic and natural.

Other brands use artificial flavorings and ingredients in their delta-8 THC products. While these ingredients may not cause any harmful effects on your health, organic ingredients may help improve your health.

Manufacturing Methods

The manufacturing method is also one of the key factors you should consider before buying a delta-8 product. Not knowing how your product is made can be detrimental to your health. Therefore, trustworthy brands should be transparent about their manufacturing and extraction methods.

Delta-8 THC is made by extracting delta-8 THC from delta-9’s byproducts. This compound cannot be done naturally, and extracting delta-8 THC requires expertise and precision. This is why we recommend looking for brands that have years of experience in the area as well.

Most brands use CBD isolate and turn them into distillates. Afterward, an acid reagent is used to create a reaction, creating delta-8 THC. After creating this mixture, the product is cleaned for any impurities to make it safe for use.

Strength

If you prefer a higher dose, you can look into the brand’s strength or potency options. Other brands add CBD or CBC in their delta-8 THC products, and this may throw you off if you want your product to be purely delta-8 THC.

One of the best ways of using delta-8 THC is vape cartridges. Some brands use thinning agents like MCT oil in their vape cartridges, which may lower the potency or strength of the product, making it not pure.

However, if you do not prefer a high potency for your delta-8 THC products, you can start with products like gummies. If you are new to using delta-8 THC products, gummies are a great way to introduce yourself to the substance.

Laboratory Results

We cannot stress this enough — always look for brands that use third-party laboratory testing on their products. If they do not use third-party laboratory testing or are vague about the results, you should steer clear of them.

Lab reports show the complete components of the delta-8 THC product. With this, you can check whether the brand is using any pesticides or harmful additives by looking at their laboratory results.

Aside from checking for pesticides and chemicals, laboratory results should also show the amount of delta-9 THC in the product. The total amount of delta-9 THC should not exceed more than 0.3%.

User Satisfaction

Naturally, you do not want to purchase from a brand with a negative reputation. A brand’s reputation is determined by the satisfaction of its users. Checking the customer reviews of the product before buying them can save you from a stressful disappointment.

You should also look at the brand’s shipping and return policy. If you received a product in a bad condition, or the brand got your order wrong, you should be able to return it without any hassle. That is why you should check a brand’s return policy before fully committing to purchasing the product.

Looking at the customer reviews of the product can also show you the features and highlights of the brand. Some brands are also featured on different media platforms, showing a positive reputation.

Are Delta-8 THC products legal?

When it comes to the legality of delta-8 THC products, there is still a lot of confusion going on. This confusion is because delta-8 THC can come from both marijuana and hemp. However, delta-8 THC coming from marijuana tends to have higher doses of delta-9 THC than the legal limit.

While these products can still be legal, it is limited to places that allow marijuana for recreational use. You can check the legality of marijuana in your state by visiting your local state law.

You can also use this website to check the current status of marijuana use in each state. However, keep in mind that state laws are constantly changing, so check with your local authorities often.

On the other hand, delta-8 THC products made from hemp have a lower percentage or have no delta-9 THC in them at all. Because of the 2018 Farm Bill, products made from hemp are considered federally legal.

However, hemp products still have a regulation law to follow. The final product should not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC for them to be federally legal for use. You can check the amount of delta-9 THC included in each product by looking into the laboratory results of the brand.

Other brands also indicate whether they use industrial hemp in their delta-8 THC or not. You can check the product’s information and ingredients to see if they are safe for use.

In Conclusion: Should You Buy Delta-8 Online or From the Store Near You?

Delta-8 THC products may help in all sorts of conditions and can be a great way to de-stress after a long day. Delta-8 THC products are widely available in local shops or online.

However, buying products locally is not advisable, because they do not clearly state the manufacturing methods or use any third-party laboratory testing.

If you are planning to purchase delta-8 THC products, always check the brand’s reputation and ingredients to avoid any adverse side effects. However, we would recommend you to go for Exhale Wellness or BudPop. If you feel any negative side effects, stop using the product immediately and consult a doctor.

