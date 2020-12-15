Demolish Zits Overnight With These $1 Peace Out Acne Dots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is nothing less appealing for anyone to deal with than a zit. It’s just a horrible sight and is one that people would like to deal with instantly. Going out with a zit is a lowkey nightmare. So when you can find some treatment that can work like a flash, you need to grab it. That treatment exists and it is the Peace Out Acne Dots.

Plenty of zit treatments have existed before the Peace Out Acne Dots. But very few of them have managed to work with the quickness and the efficiency that these do. Overnight, you can put one of these bad boys on a zit that has cropped up and see exponential change when you wake up. Like it was never even there.

How does the Peace Out Acne Dots work? On your end, it is very simple. You just need to pull off a dot and apply it to the zit. Then it starts to get to work. It does so by using hydrocolloid polymer technology with an amazing anti-acne ingredient to start sanding that zit off of your face overnight.

In the Peace Out Acne Dots, there are some amazing ingredients that do wonders on your skin. Salicylic acid to get down into the pores and get to work cleaning. Vitamin A to soothe the skin and eradicate any redness for clear looking skin. And with that polymer tech, it creates a barrier so no outside forces can alter the work being done.

All of that means that you will get some top-notch results in no time at all. With the Peace Out Acne Dots, you won’t have to worry about going out with a zit as long as you get one of these dots on before bed. A pack comes with 20 dots, roughly equating to $1 a dot. That’s nothing for the amount of zit free days these will afford you.

Get It: Pick up the Peace Out Acne Dots Pack ($19) at Peace Out Skincare

