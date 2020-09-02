Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There doesn’t seem to be a future where we shouldn’t be going out with masks. Not anytime soon at the very least. Which means you need to have yourself a good ole stockpile of masks in the home. That way you can go outside with a little weight off your chest.

You have a lot of options when it comes to getting the right mask options for yourself out there. Disposable, reusable, carbon filter. All sorts for all different scenarios. Best to have a good amount of all of them to keep yourself as protected as possible when you go out for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to a good deal of the masks out there, there is something that many of them won’t tell you. For all the good they do covering your face, they don’t actually do all that much. Germs can still get in and out when you are out there. It’s better to have something, but there’s gotta be a better way.

Even if you do find a mask that is out there that can stand up to the virus, it can be hard to find it in stock. Even now in September, half a year into the pandemic, the stock is not always there. People keep looking but there’s nothing there a good amount of times.

Luckily for all you guys out there looking to up the personal stockpile in the home for you and yours, N95 Mask Co. has masks in stock. And not just any ole masks. Masks that have come closest to actually decimating the virus before it gets to your lungs. And that is the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack.

Throughout the entirety of this entire pandemic, people and businesses have been looking for ways to make the best virus killing mask. And N95 Mask Co. has cracked the code. Which is pretty good for all of y’all out there looking to stay safe on those trips outside.

What makes the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack so great fighting off the virus? It does so by creating a top of the line and highly successful filtration system. This is due to the partnership with Innonix Technologies.

Looking at the nitty-gritty of the science that makes the filtration system work may seem complicated, but it really isn’t when you use it in the real world. All you do is put it on your face and let it do its job. 4 Layers of filtration doing their job to fight off 95% of any virus particle under .3 microns large.

The outer layer of the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack helps to trap contaminated droplets. It does so using a special hydrophilic plastic which helps the liquid absorb into the layer quicker, helping to destabilize the virus.

Underneath the outer layer is an antiviral layer. This layer uses copper and zinc ions to neutralize pathogens and such that get in. By rearranging the structure of these cells, it effectively destroys the virus in no time.

Coming in under the antiviral layer is the filter layer. Any particle that manages to sneak in through the first two layers ends up trapped in here. This layer is then followed by the inner layer. This aids in the comfort of wearing the mask while adding water-resistance to the mask, a final layer of protection.

When all is said and done, this Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack is doing some amazing work at fighting off the virus. Not just Corona, but stuff like the flu and measles and tuberculosis, amongst others, can’t stand up to this mask.

Virus protection isn’t the only benefit of the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack. You will feel comfortable wearing it when you go out. It won’t fit too snugly on your head and it is breathable, so you don’t feel like you’re trapped in a swamp or something.

Search around the web and you will find out something real quick. You won’t have an easy time finding masks as good as the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack. They’re Nelson tested and FDA approved, so you can be sure that these will work wonders for you.

If you are out there looking for some new coverings on your trips outside, the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack should be at the top of your list. Protection is high, as is comfort. And you’ll get 20 masks that can be used more than once. Protection is yours for a long time if you act now.

Get It: Pick up the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack ($180) at N95 Mask Co.

