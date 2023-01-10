Do Your body Good With The The Best At-Home Infrared Saunas of 2023

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Life can be a big ole ball of stress. That’s just the way things are the older you get. Work adds a ton of it to your life, and personal responsibilities at home add even more to it. Sometimes it can be too much for us. But what if we told you that a little bit of stress could be beneficial to you? Well, it’s true and there is a process called hormesis that explains this.

What is hormesis? It is a cellular process in the body that is caused by periodic, strategic stressors. This process can help the body slow down the aging process, help you deal with larger doses of stress down the line, and just improve your health in an overall way. Sounds pretty good, right? How does one get this process started? One such way to do so is to use At-Home Infrared Sauna therapy.

Most of us know what a sauna is. A little room that uses physical heat like wood or stones warmed up by fire, gas, or electricity to get the body to sweat. Getting the body to sweat is a strategic stressor to help clear the body out. But these saunas use Infrared Light therapy to do the same thing. These are rays that are invisible to the eye but can be felt through the heat it creates.

One of the benefits of Infrared Saunas is that it is a much more direct way of warming up the body than traditional saunas. Since it is a light wave, it can penetrate the skin and warm up your core directly, whereas traditional saunas need to warm up the entire room before your body can warm up.

That way, an Infrared Sauna can get up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit to reach maximum efficacy, whereas regular saunas need to get up to 185. This level of heat discrepancy means that people that can’t handle the heat, as well as others, can still get the benefits of a sauna without taking such a physical beating.

Much like exercise or intermittent fasting, this kind of strategic stressor can affect our hormones in positive ways. Positive ways such as improving sleep quality and increasing energy levels. A small study has found that this is due to an increase in melatonin production in the body.

More studies have been done to show the benefits of using infrared saunas on the body. One such study has shown that the body can benefit from it by helping to minimize the risk of high blood pressure, congestive heart failure, dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. While more studies need to be undertaken, the ones we have thus far show that there’s nothing wrong with going in this direction.

With some of this rattling around in our brains, it seems that anyone with the means to have an At-Home Infrared Sauna in there home should grab one. Install it in the house and start to sweat out all the bad stuff accumulating in our systems to help our bodies in big ways. And the best place to pick one of these up is over at Sun Home Saunas.

There is a large collection of wonderful At-Home Saunas available at Sun Home Saunas. Each one of them is good in specific ways. To help you guys pick the one that is best for you, we have laid out the selections below under specific categories. So scroll on down and check each one of these out to pick the one that is right for you. You won’t regret having any single one of these in the home.