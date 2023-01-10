Do Your body Good With The The Best At-Home Infrared Saunas of 2023

Best Low EMF Sauna: Clearlight® Premier™ IS-2 Far-Infrared Sauna GET IT!

As is the case with anything that pumps out infrared tech or tech of any kind, you have to worry about EMF. It’s not good for the body and we’re here to use these Saunas for body-positive means. And Sun Home Saunas are made with plenty of shielding to keep the EMF at bay. This model may be the best at doing so. It’s got the same cozy and high-quality design as the other Saunas in stock, with a look that looks more at home in your home. A really worthwhile pickup in our minds.

Get It: Pick up the Clearlight® Premier™ IS-2 Far-Infrared Sauna at Sun Home Saunas

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!