Health & Fitness

Do Yourself a Favor and Stay Healthy With These Wellness Products From LifeToGo

Copperwell US Birds of Paradise Full Wrap Print Copper Bottle
4
LifeToGo 2 / 4

Copperwell US Birds of Paradise Full Wrap Print Copper Bottle

GET IT!

Picking up this copper water bottle will allow you to drink the freshest water possible. That’s because copper ionizes the water, making it as clean as you could hope for. So there are no surprises coming for your immune system when you drink from this.

Get It: Pick up the Copperwell US Birds of Paradise Full Wrap Print Copper Bottle ($40) at LifeToGo

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Gummy Amazon 300x490
More from Health & Fitness