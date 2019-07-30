Reduce Back Pain With These Doctor-Designed Orthotic Insoles

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s so easy to neglect our feet. Whether or not we’re on them all day, we need to make sure they get the attention and care they deserve to keep us going. Doctor Insole makes that easy.

Doctor Insole has a variety of orthotic insoles designed to make all activities comfortable on the feet. Each insole is also backed by science. Whichever insole you choose will help to correct balance when walking and will stabilize ankles to prevent pain. It will decrease the risk of shin splints, arthritic joint pains, and common types of foot and back pain. If Plantar fasciitis or neuroma are issues that need to be accounted for, these insoles will relieve the pain caused by these issues. These also help prevent any bunions.

Doctor Insole is so dedicated to helping the right footwear get to the right people, the website is filled with all the medical information one could need to make the right choice of insole.

Meeting the medical and physical needs of each prospective customer is a big focus of Doctor Insole, but that’s not all. The brand is dedicated to ensuring each insole isn’t just effective—it’s affordable, as well. Better yet, Men’s Journal readers have an exclusive coupon code—SHOPWITHUS—to take 25% off all items sitewide. Looking to purchase multiple pairs? If you stock up on two or more pairs, shipping fees are waived!