Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





One of the first parts of your body that get beat up during a workout are your feet. Whether it’s weightlifting or a run, our feet take a real beating after a particularly rigorous workout.

If foot pain is a real hindrance for working out, it’s time to grab some insoles to relieve the pressure. What’s the best insole for men, though? There are plenty out there and they all can claim to be the best, but when it comes right down to it, The Doctor Insole Men’s FitStep is the perfect insole for making workouts way less painful on your feet.

When it comes right down to it, there is no other insole designed like the Men’s FitStep. Whereas other insoles are designed for the foot to be relaxed and take the pressure off, they aren’t designed for activities more strenuous than a brisk walk. But this insole is.

The Men’s FitStep has a low profile footbed, which is made for high impact activities. When it comes to working out, whether a dedicated workout or just a strenuous activity like basketball or the like, there needs to be a sense of maximum control. Being out of control and feeling untethered from the shoe can be dangerous and add more stress to the foot.

Memory foam is layered around a polypropylene shell to help the Men’s FitStep fit around the foot in a way that feels personalized and custom-made. This also helps to absorb the shock to the feet that occurs during physical activity. So there is a significant decrease in the abuse that the feet accrue that causes the issues that can pop up.

The bottom of the Men’s FitStep is finished with a synthetic and durable black suede bottom to protect the feet.

Customers love the Fitstep, rating it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Nearly every shopper is thrilled with just how comfortable these are, and how they hve revolutionized working out.

When it comes to protecting the feet, there really seems to be no better option for the man on the move than the Men’s FitStep. On every level, it is designed to provide the maximum protection and comfort in a physically demanding environment. Athletes, doctors and nurses use these to provide relief—and they’re on their feet all day! Grab some insoles now to relieve that pain and make going out for a run or going to the gym a lot easier on the mind and the feet.

Get It: Pick up the Doctor Insole Men’s FitStep ($100) at Doctor Insole.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.