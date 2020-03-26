Donate To Feeding America By Picking Up A Theragun On Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This event has changed so many things for so many people. A lot of folks are working from home, but being locked in all the time can do a number on your body and mind. Not just from physical barriers, but because of the stress that this situation brings out. You can relieve the stress on your body when you pick up the Theragun G3Pro. And when you do so, you’ll be donating to Feeding America.

Theragun makes personal massagers like the Theragun G3Pro that are meant to help people. So it only makes sense that Theragun would want to help out in any way during this crazy time.

So with each Theragun sold, 100 meals will be donated to Feeding America. And to make a purchase a little easier, these items are all discounted. So you can help Theragun reach the goal of 100,000 meals donated.

Why not help in any way you can? It can be hard for some people in this time to part with their money in this trying time where uncertainty reigns supreme. So if you can help yourself while helping others, why not go for it? The Theragun G3Pro will help you out. If you have any aches and strains, this gadget will get that pain gone in no time.

The Theragun G3Pro is the real powerhouse of the product line. It can deliver up to 60 pounds of pressure at two variable speeds of 40 and 29 percussions per second. It’s built-in such an ergonomic way that it is really easy to use. The battery life is great too, coming with two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that last for 75 minutes each. That’s a lot of massage time.

When you pick the Theragun G3Pro up, you’ll also get six different attachments, each made for a specific use. You get a dampener for tender areas/areas near bones. There’s the large ball for large muscle groups. For scraping, shoulder blades, or IT bands, you can use the wedge. For lower back and trigger point therapy, use the thumb attachment. There’s the cone for pinpoint muscle treatment. And the default standard ball for overall use.

With this easy-to-use design that can reach every area with no issue and a battery life that can last for a long time without recharging, the Theragun G3Pro is sure to get plenty of use during this shut-in. Whether you’re sore from working out or from the boredom of being stuck inside, it will make your life so much easier.

And when you pick one up, you’re delivering 100 meals to people in need with the help of Feeding America and other charities.

As an extra benefit, Theragun is releasing daily wellness routines on Instagram live to help people stay in shape at home.

Get It: Pick up the Theragun G3Pro ($449; was $599) at Theragun

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!