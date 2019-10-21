Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Everywhere you look these days, CBD is all the rage. From ointments and creams to drinks, drops, and tinctures, it seems they’re putting CBD in everything these days. Does it work? Do you need it? The jury, friends, is still out. But if real, natural relief is available, doesn’t it make sense to use that before trying an unproven remedy? If you’re considering trying a CBD product, consider one of these CBD alternatives first.

These topical ointments and creams relieve common ailments of muscle and skin. Some provide surface relief for itching, pain, and the like. Others provide deeper, more internal relief by treating inflammation. Judging by Amazon reviews alone they all are proven to work; reading some of the reviews it’s clear that some of them work extremely well.

Whether you suffer from skin irritation like eczema, have muscle pain after a rigorous workout, or just want to numb an area of your skin before getting a new tattoo, there’s something on this list that can help you get the relief you need.

Many of these products are 100 percent natural, or even organic. Many of them are made in the US, and all of them are safe and effective. Obviously, your results will vary. But doesn’t it make sense to at least try a natural CBD alternative that thousands swear by, before spending your hard-earned cash on something that may or may not work?

If you experience pain, no matter the cause, you’ve got to try one of these CBD alternatives. If you don’t believe us, read the reviews of real users and then decide for yourself. We think you’ll find it’s wise to give one of these CBD alternatives a shot.

Here are some of our favorite CBD alternatives.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!