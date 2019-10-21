Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Best for Anti-Aging GET IT!

Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream w/Turmeric

Why We Like It:

Medix isn’t just an anti-aging cream; it also features natural antioxidants. And you can use it on your neck, hands—wherever. Researched, developed, tested and made in the USA.

What Reviewers Say:

“Very natural citrus scent…goes on nicely and absorbs quickly.”

“[I saw] a marked improvement of the dark spots on my hands.”

Stars: 4.3 out of 5

Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream ($15) at Amazon

