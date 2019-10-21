Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Best for Anti-AgingGET IT!
Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream w/Turmeric
Why We Like It:
Medix isn’t just an anti-aging cream; it also features natural antioxidants. And you can use it on your neck, hands—wherever. Researched, developed, tested and made in the USA.
What Reviewers Say:
“Very natural citrus scent…goes on nicely and absorbs quickly.”
“[I saw] a marked improvement of the dark spots on my hands.”
Stars: 4.3 out of 5
Get It: Pick up Medix 5.5 Vitamin C Cream ($15) at Amazon
