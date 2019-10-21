Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Best for Muscle Pain & RecoveryGET IT!
Original Blue Emu Super Strength Analgesic Cream
Why We Like It:
If you get sore muscles after a workout, try this. Aloe vera-based with vitamins A and E, it also contains certified Emu Oil, a naturally powerful transdermal carrier that’s a rich source of essential fatty acids Omega 3, 6, and 9.
What Reviewers Say:
“Competitive body builder here…it really works, with no smell and no freeze. Highly recommended.”
“It’s worth the money.”
Stars: 4.3 out of 5
Get It: Save 20% on Original Blue Emu ($27; was $34)
