Health & Fitness

Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

cbd alternatives
7
Amazon 1 / 7

Best for Numbing Skin

GET IT!

Ebanel NUMB520

Why We Like It:

This stuff contains the maximum non-prescription strength of lidocaine you can buy, so in 20 minutes you’ll experience complete topical numbness that can last a couple of hours. And it works wherever you need numbness; fantastic for pre-tattoo, pre-waxing in sensitive areas, and even hemorrhoidal pain.

What Reviewers Say:

“Yes, it works. Yes, you need it.”

“I’ll never get another tattoo without it.”

Stars: 3.8 out of 5 

Get It: Pick up Ebanel NUMB520 ($20) at Amazon

 

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness