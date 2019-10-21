Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Best for Numbing Skin GET IT!

Ebanel NUMB520

Why We Like It:

This stuff contains the maximum non-prescription strength of lidocaine you can buy, so in 20 minutes you’ll experience complete topical numbness that can last a couple of hours. And it works wherever you need numbness; fantastic for pre-tattoo, pre-waxing in sensitive areas, and even hemorrhoidal pain.

What Reviewers Say:

“Yes, it works. Yes, you need it.”

“I’ll never get another tattoo without it.”

Stars: 3.8 out of 5

Get It: Pick up Ebanel NUMB520 ($20) at Amazon

