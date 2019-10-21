Don’t Waste Your Money—Try One of These CBD Alternatives First

Best for Tingling in Hands or FeetGET IT!
Rejuvica Nervestra Advanced Nerve Support
Why We Like It:
If you get the pins-and-needles tingling in your extremities, this is the stuff. Liquid absorbs almost immediately and the body uses about 95 percent of it; pills and capsules net about 50 percent waste. It contains natural ingredients plus spirulina and Acetyl-L-Carnitine, which has been shown to facilitate nerve regeneration.
What Reviewers Say:
“Better than I could’ve hoped for… nerve pain is now almost non exsistent.”
“I was skeptical, but…I’m now on bottle number two and the pain is totally gone.”
Stars: 3.9 out of 5
Get It: Pick up Nervestra ($44) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top