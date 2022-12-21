1. You’ll Get Better Sleep

We all know a good night’s sleep is crucial for better performance at work, more gains at the gym, and a better headspace overall. But alcohol compromises your sleep quality.

“While alcohol can help you fall asleep more quickly, it interferes with REM cycles and prevents deep restful sleep,” Malkin explains. “When people stop drinking they are often pleasantly surprised that they feel much more well rested.”

Research also shows alcohol intensifies breathing-related problems like snoring. If you give up that evening cocktail, your partner may also catch some better shut-eye, too.

Because alcohol does help you fall asleep faster, you might have trouble drifting off quickly once you go alcohol-free. For help with that, try these six exercises to help you fall asleep faster at night.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!