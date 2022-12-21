10. You’ll Have a Healthier Relationship With Alcohol

Research shows participating in Dry January does indeed help people develop a healthier drinking habit in the long run. Plus, they feel more equipped to say no to a drink when they want to, even after the challenge is over.

It’s kind of like how when you overhaul your nutrition, you enjoy Cheetos or pizza more. That’s because you only eat them occasionally, and they don’t have that habitual, emotional hold over you.

Proving to yourself that you can take a 30-day break from alcohol helps break the cycle of mindlessly drinking, Malkin says.

“It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the role alcohol plays in your life, and helps alleviate the mental reliance on drinking as a social crutch.”

Simply put, taking a 30-day break from alcohol can help you make more mindful choices moving forward—even if that choice is to enjoy your beloved glass of whiskey after a long day come February.

