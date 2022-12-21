2. You’ll Feel Less Anxious and Handle Stress Better

“People often rely on alcohol to cope with stress and anxiety, so they are surprised to find that their mental health actually improves when they stop drinking because they have fewer emotional swings,” Malkin says.

This goes back to the fact that alcohol depresses your central nervous system. But as a result, it also activates your sympathetic nervous system—that fight or flight rev that keeps your body reactive for when stress or threats come along.

As time goes by without alcohol to keep you in this heightened state, your parasympathetic nervous system (“rest and digest” mode) is able to kick in and put you in a better physiological space to handle stress and surprise without the rollercoaster ride. Research also shows that the part of your brain that regulates anxiety and your desire to drink are the same, so as the former eases up, so does the desire to reach for booze to treat it with.

Keep in mind if you’ve been drinking heavily recently—especially if you’ve been under a lot of stress—early sobriety can sometimes intensify anxiety at first. But “ultimately, abstaining from alcohol can have a very positive impact on mental health, relationships, and mental clarity,” Malkin says.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!