4. You’ll See Gains in Your Training

Benefits No. 1, 2, and 3 on this list all combine to help you get a way better workout and recovery, which can translate to growing bigger, stronger muscles faster. Plus, a low-key hangover won’t tempt you to skip a workout or sap your motivation in the gym.

In addition, giving up a regular habit of just two drinks a night means you’re skipping roughly 250 to 350 calories, depending on your drink of choice—and even more if you regularly exceed two drinks. For anyone looking to trim fat, this can make a big difference.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!