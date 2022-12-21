5. You’ll Get Sick Less Often

A major but lesser-known upside to doing Dry January is the overall improvement you’ll get in your immune system, Malkin points out.

“Unhealthy alcohol use can impair your immune system and ability to recover from illnesses,” he says. “Those abstaining from alcohol may get sick less often than when they were drinking, and heal from illness more quickly.”

This is great news considering cases of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 have all been skyrocketing lately—but a strong immune system is a crucial asset any time of year.

