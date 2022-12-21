6. You’ll Save Money

“When giving up alcohol or cutting back significantly, [many people] find they have much more financial freedom,” Malkin says.

It’s easy to overlook the heavy financial burden of drinking regularly: A January 2020 survey by The Harris Poll reported that millennials spend about $300 per month on alcohol, or $56 per outing—and that’s not even including the added inflation of 2022.

Not only will you save that money for the month of January, but when you consider that the Dry January challenge helps people drink less in the months afterward, you’re looking at a lot less money flowing into your glass all year long.

