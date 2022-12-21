8. You’ll Boost Your Self-Confidence and Self-Control

A 2020 study out of the U.K. found that, compared to the everyday person, people who participated in Dry January had higher levels of “general self-efficacy”—a complicated scientific marker that essentially refers to your belief in yourself, your motivation, and your self-control.

That’s all to say: Forgoing alcohol for 30 days can help you foster the confidence and self-discipline you need to reach your goals.

This benefit comes in part from holding strong against the psychological and emotional crutch of alcohol. If you can stay on course, that strength doesn’t just help you avoid having a drink—it translates to every area of your life, from your fitness goals to your career goals and financial goals as well.

You may find that you’re better able to commit to other healthy choices after completing a 30-day alcohol-free challenge.

