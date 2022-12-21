9. You’ll Probably Be Happier

That same 2020 study also found that people who participated in Dry January had higher levels of well-being compared to the everyday person. This is in part thanks to the reduced mood swings, decreased anxiety, and better sleep that come from abstaining.

But Malkin also points out that when you’re drinking a lot, alcohol becomes the source you go to in order to feel better.

“When people give up alcohol or cut back significantly, they often discover new enjoyment in other parts of their life,” he explains. “They often develop new passions, feel more energized, and show up more fully in their personal and professional lives.”

