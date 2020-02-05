Dwayne Johnson is ready to change the “hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” with his new film Black Adam. The Rock teased the start of filming coming up this year by posting a photo of one of his workouts on Instagram, showing off just how big he’s getting to play the antihero.

Black Adam will be the first time that Johnson plays a traditional super-powered comic book character on the big screen—he previously played Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013—and he’s expected to face off against Zachary Levi’s Shazam at some point in the future. Black Adam is best known as a villain from the Shazam line of comics, although in recent years the character has been more of an antihero, which is likely how Johnson’s movie will portray the character.

The film is officially set for a December 22, 2021 release and Johnson announced in this new post that shooting will start in summer 2020. While Levi’s Shazam isn’t expected to appear in this film, it’s possible that Johnson’s Black Adam will appear in the Shazam sequel, which has been set for April 2022.

Here’s a look at what Johnson’s been working on in the gym for Black Adam:

Johnson’s photographer Jon Brandon Cruz also shared a look at how Johnson’s training for the film:

View this post on Instagram The big man training for Black Adam #dcuniverse #blackadam ⚡️😤💪🏽 A post shared by CRUZ (@jonbrandoncruz) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:22pm PST

Keep up with what’s coming next for Johnson and the DC Universe with Men’s Journal’s coverage:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!