Eat What You Want and Still Lose Weight: Take Control of Your Diet with Noom

Tired of weight loss plans that make you miserable? It’s no fun—and sometimes downright difficult—to stick to a strict diet that keeps you from enjoying the foods you love. How would you like to eat what you want and still lose weight?

You can, with Noom.

Noom doesn’t tell you what to eat and when. It doesn’t cut your favorites from your diet. Noom doesn’t make your sell meal plans or force you to eat things you hate. Noom restricts calories rather than specific foods. By setting a limit on your daily caloric intake, you can eat what you want and still lose weight. You just have to watch how much you eat instead of what you eat.

Noom is different because it treats you like an adult, holding you accountable to things like portion size. It does that through a supportive community of fellow Noom users, Plus, you get a personal health coach whose job is to offer guidance, advice, and help you make smarter lifestyle decisions.

Hold on a second. A diet plan that treats you like a grown-up, holding you accountable and putting you in charge? If Noom sounds groundbreaking, that’s because it is.

Most diet plans are strict regimens that tell you what you can and can’t eat. Many force you to buy into their food services. So you pay a bunch of money to get boxes and boxes of pre-packaged meals. You either eat them—all the time, every day—or they spoil and you’ve wasted your money.

Sure, they’re healthy and good for you. And some of the food can be tasty. More of then than not, though, it tastes about as appetizing as the packing it’s delivered in.

Isn’t there an easier way to lose weight, one that puts you in charge? That’s Noom.

Eat What You Want, Still Lose Weight

Noom stands out because of its revolutionary and easy to use app. Log what you eat, and you keep track of your calories. Log what you do, and keep track of the calories you burn. That’s it. Just as in life, success, or failure, is entirely up to you.

Of course, Noom is full of suggestions and tips on the right foods to eat—and which to avoid. But it doesn’t eliminate the choice altogether. It simply gives you the information you need to make a prudent, educated decision.

And if you ever have a question or concern, if you’re feeling tempted or weak, just reach out to someone for support and advice. You can quickly and easily—and often immediately—talk to any of the thousands of Noom users who are going through the exact same weight-loss struggle. Talking with someone who knows what you’re experiencing can be a super-helpful tool in fighting cravings and urges.

Plus, you’ve got access to your personal health coach, 24/7/365. Your Noom coach is trained to motivate you, to assist you every step of the way. And they’re always there to chat.

Starting out, you and your coach will work out a daily calorie limit, as well as an exercise and fitness plan. Your coach will hold you accountable to put in the work and keep your calories down. It’s not painful. It’s not bland and tasteless. From Noom’s perspective, it’s your diet, your life, and your plan. So it’s your responsibility.

By focusing on making smart decisions and doing the right thing—and holding you accountable—Noom helps you control the little things in life you can control. Like how much you eat.

After a while, making the right decision about your diet and fitness can bleed over into other aspects of your life—say, your drinking or your relationships. Soon, thanks to Noom you could be making smarter choices up and down the board. Getting healthier and making better decisions. Putting you in charge of our own health. That’s what makes Noom different.

By controlling what you can, and being accountable to yourself, Noom helps you be the person you always knew you could be. It sounds too simple, too good to be true. But once you start seeing results, as tens of thousands of noom users already have, you’ll start to understand how Noom is so successful.

The Noom app, found in the App Store and Google Play, offers two monthly memberships: a “Healthy Weight Program” for $45 per month, or a “Diabetes Prevention Program” for $90. There’s no free version of the app, but Noom does offer a 14-day trial to start out.

Why not try Noom today? Take control of your life. You’re already an adult. It’s time you started being treated like it. Eat what you want and still lose weight with Noom

Get It: Start your 14-day trial of Noom today

