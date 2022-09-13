An Avocado a Day Might Be the Tastiest Way to Boost Your Gut Health

You’ll never mistake them for Tums, but if you’re looking to settle your gut, you might give avocados a try, according to research published in The Journal of Nutrition. In a study of 163 people, those who ate an avocado a day for 12 weeks developed a more robust and diverse gut “microbiome”—a buzzy term for the bacteria in your stomach and colon that impacts everything from better mood to a stronger immune system.
It turns out the bacteria like to feast on the type of fiber found in avocados, helping to soothe your stomach and aid digestion after a meal.
Try incorporating avocado in breakfast (in an omelet), lunch (with a salad) or dinner (atop a burrito bowl). You don’t have to adjust your daily meal plan other than that to boost your gut health.
