Electric Face Mask With Built in Fan On Sale For A Limited Time

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Things may be slowly opening back up in the world, but that doesn’t mean you should stop being cautious. There’s still no vaccine or real treatment for the virus if you catch it. Which is why you shouldn’t stop wearing a mask. Especially if it is as comfortable and helpful as this O2 Electric Face Mask.

It isn’t very easy to find a face mask, even these days. People are still looking for them and supply can’t keep up. But Touch of Modern has the O2 Electric Face Mask in stock for you right now. And when you see what this bad boy can do, you’ll be very happy that you can pick it up right now.

One of the biggest issues in terms of comfort when it comes to face masks is that they can be uncomfortable. You have a hard time breathing and your breath can build up in there. Luckily, the O2 Electric Face Mask does not have those problems.

Thanks to being built-in with a fan, the O2 Electric Face Mask doesn’t cause any problems with your breathing. You’ll breathe as easily as if there was nothing on your face. And the fan will get rid of any breathe building up inside, so you don’t feel stuck in a swamp.

You can wear the O2 Electric Face Mask all day long with no issues. You can even wear it when you’re working out. So no matter what your days consist of, this mask is one that will work wonders for you.

Comfort isn’t just focused on the breathing aspect of the O2 Electric Face Mask. The overall design of this is all about comfort. It’s made with soft silicone, so it adjusts a bit to your face. It’s not too stiff while you’re wearing it.

Getting it hooked up to your face is easy too. You have two options, depending on your preferences. It comes with silicon ear bands to go around your ears or a velcro band so it can wrap around your head. Either way, you won’t feel out of sorts when wearing it.

Like any mask these days, the O2 Electric Face Mask is sure to be out of stock soon enough. Especially now that it is on sale. So you shouldn’t wait. Head on over to Touch of Modern to stay as safe and comfortable as possible when you go outside.

Get It: Pick up the O2 Electric Face Mask ($100; was $130) at Touch of Modern

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!