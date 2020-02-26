Eliminate Foot Pain with Revolutionary DoctorInsoles

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Let’s face it: Feet are a pain. Seriously—foot pain leads to all kinds of ailments like back problems, poor posture, and crippling, debilitating pain. Orthotic inserts have been shown to have positive effects on foot pain. But doctor-prescribed orthotics are wildly expensive, and OTC insoles are really just pads. They feel good, but wear out quickly. And they don’t correct the issue. Don’t you wish there was an orthotic insole that you could buy over the counter to eliminate foot pain?

Now there is. DoctorInsole is a groundbreaking foot pain treatment that not only eliminates foot pain, but restores spinal alignment, improves your posture, and revives your feet.

Now that’s revolutionary.

Eliminate Foot Pain At A Fraction Of The Cost

DoctorInsole is the only over-the-counter orthotic insole that aligns your feet into a more biomechanically efficient position. That helps your entire body move the way it’s meant to. The patented design gives you the quality and durability of a custom orthotic—at a fraction of the cost.

The result? Improved posture. Spinal alignment. And the elimination of foot, leg, knee, and back pain that stems from the bottom up.

Invented in consultation with doctors and scientists, DoctorInsoles are a corrective device. They’re made with materials medically consistent with custom orthotics, such as a synthetic suede bottom cover, semi-rigid polypropylene shell, memory foam padding, and either an EVA foam or synthetic leather top cover.

These aren’t over-the-counter footpads you buy at your local drugstores or mass-produced “orthotics” designed to be a fix for everyone. No, everyone’s feet are different. We all stand differently, we walk uniquely, and our foot and back problems stem from those particulars.

First, DoctorInsoles take an impression of your foot and match it to their neutral shell. Within one or two days, the top two layers of the insole customize to the contours of each of your feet. And they only get softer with time and wear. It’s a process that goes far beyond measuring and trimming. It’s an insole designed specifically for your feet.

DoctorInsole claims to be able to solve 85 percent of foot pain issues. If you’re experiencing foot, back, knee, or leg pain, and insoles aren’t helping? You’ve got to try DoctorInsoles.

A DoctorInsole For Everyone

There are two kinds of doctorInsoles specifically for men. The FitStep is best for sports shoes with removable soles. They’re perfect for high-impact activities such as running or exercise. By comparison, the MultiStep is a low-profile insole made for flat-bottomed footwear, like dress shoes or casual sneakers. Or, guys can opt for the unisex LifeStep, designed for wider work shoes and boots and uniform shoes.

No matter which DoctorInsoles you choose, you’ll pay—no joke—hundreds of dollars less than you would for orthotics custom-made from a doctor. And you’ll eliminate your foot pain.

And right now, DoctorInsole is sweetening the pot with a huge sale. Regularly priced at $100, right now all DoctorInsoles are slashed 35 percent—to just $65. No, that’s not cheap. But considering the higher-end drugstore insoles can cost upwards of twenty bucks and still not work, what have you got to lose? These insoles won’t just pad your feet and make your steps feel softer. They’ll correct whatever issues you may have going on with your walk or stance, and give your pain a place to go besides your back, legs, knees, and feet.

Are you ready to eliminate foot pain forever? Try DoctorInsoles today. You’ll save $35, and you’ll never buy cheap, over-the-counter insoles again.

Get It: Save $35 on DoctorInsoles today

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!