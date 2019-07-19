Pro Style MMA Half Mitts GET IT!

Specialized for high-intensity training with impact absorption foam inside the strike zones, these gloves will stand up to the toughest workouts and go months (years?) without needing replacement. Made of durable and easy to clean leather, they fit snug over your handwraps and close via Velcro straps. Available in multiple color combos, including grey, blue, red, hi-viz, and white.

Get It: Save 15% on Elite Sports Pro Style MMA Half Mitts ($20) using the code PARENT15.