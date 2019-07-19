Health & Fitness

We Found the Best Competitive Fighting and MMA Training Gear at Elite Sports

Screen Shot 2019-07-17 at 3.07.55 PM
5
Elite Sports 4 / 5

Star Series Sublimation Shorts

GET IT!

Tear-resistant stretch performance microfiber fabric. Theser shorts are ideal for MMA, No-Gi BJJ, boxing, Krav Maga, kickboxing, or whatever physical activity you can put them through. A two-fold Velcro closure waistband with drawstring ensures a snug fit, and aggressive side slits provide stretch for optimal, comfortable movement. Elite makes a variety of training shorts in numerous styles and colors to suit any team or activity.

Get It: Save 15% on Elite Sports Star Series Sublimation Shorts ($21) using the code PARENT15

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness