The ‘End Acne Now’ Campaign Emerges As Gold Standard For Acne Treatment

This article was produced in partnership with T1.

Let’s face it (no pun intended), clear skin is important to everyone! But accessing a dermatologist has always been challenging.

Perhaps even more challenging was the ability to afford the right prescription medication. This is why Board-Certified Dermatologist and Fellow of the American Board of Dermatology Christopher Rex M.D. has taken matters into his own hands. Dr. Rex created a campaign he has dubbed “End Acne Now.” Both in the office and virtually through telemedicine, Dr. Rex’s system is designed to efficiently help acne sufferers.

Unlike many skin conditions that have limited treatment solutions for cure, acne is not one of them. In fact, Dr. Rex likes the treatment outcome of acne and states “depending on how aggressive a patient is willing to be, acne is curable!”

Dr. Rex takes a two-step approach to treatment:

Step 1: Find out what is causing the acne. Is it due to the hormonal shifts in puberty (ages 9-15) and adulthood (ages 21-35)? Or is it due to substances being taken by mouth (medications) or applied on the skin (pomades)?

Step 2: Start his foundation treatment regimen, which hits the two main components that lead to acne:

Bacterial component – Unfortunately most people are treating just the bacterial component with over the counter products. This gives only temporary relief and less than 50 percent improvement.

Oil producing component – To get 70 percent and above results, you need to tackle the excess oil production. This is where your dermatologist is critical.To completely cure severe-scar forming, self-esteem-killing acne and leave behind a smiling, confident individual, requires a real patient-dermatologist partnership. This involves the right clinical decision making, the right medication, and the patients’ adherence to the prescribed regimen. Dr Rex states that “[he] loves treating acne when [his] patient is willing to go all the way and do whatever is necessary, because then like the famous “Men’s Warehouse” commercial, [he] is able to say “You are going to like the way you look, I guarantee it.”

In order to access the right medications, Dr. Rex has partnered with a company called Prescriber’s Choice. Through their affiliated FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, Dr. Rex is able to customize the medications, hold inventory on them, and dispense to his patients at the time of their visit.

Dr. Rex’s very own words state it best: “Prescriber’s Choice is making patient care exceptionally efficient for physicians and patients. The medical environment we live in today is constantly presenting my patients with obstacles to accessing the best medications for their conditions. If it is not the lack of insurance coverage, then it is the high cost of the medications. Prescriber’s Choice unique model enables me as a physician to give my patients direct access to the right medications at the right price.

The ability to get patients their medication in their hands right away increases compliance. It ensures first of all that they get the medication not a substitute and hence will be starting their regimen once they get home. The cost of a medication may be a hindrance to procurement, and this can be handled in office rather than when the patient gets to their pharmacy. Some patients end up only picking up a selected few of their medications and may end up with the least important medication needed to get them better.

Having the ability to give a patient a prescription right after diagnosing their illness is highly appreciated my all my patients. They are able to go home and start their healing right away. This was especially advantageous with patients trying to limit their exposure due to COVID 19, they did not have to go wait at the pharmacy for their medication.

There are better outcomes when a patient gets the right medication and can start their treatment immediately. Any good physician is extremely disheartened when they find out their patients did not get their prescription due to restrictions set in place by insurance companies called prior authorizations. This is a system that delays patients from getting the medication that their physicians know will get them better faster. This roadblock is mainly encountered at the pharmacy when the patient is no longer in the clinic and hence the patient is sick and suffering while paper pushing occurs to see if this medication will be approved for coverage by their insurance. This delay in care is miserable for patients as they are without the much-needed medications for days or weeks. Prescriber’s Choice is the future of medicine as they directly offer a pivotal key for any physician trying to give their patient immediate solutions to their pain and suffering.”

Learn more about Dr. Rex’s new system, “End Acne Now.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!