Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Guys are all into more personal styling and grooming choices these days. Men all over the world are choosing higher-end products over cheaper options. From barbers to bespoke suiting, paying a bit more upfront for the right result is worth it in the long run. And that goes for grooming, too. If you’ve been thinking about ditching your cheap disposable razor for a safety razor, now’s the time.

Safety razor shaving is all the rage, and it’s no wonder. Guys (and ladies) get a better shave—closer and more comfortable, with less irritation, bumps, and nicks. If you’re into appreciating the finer things in life, it’s time to give the safety razor a try. There are dozens at Amazon, and most can be had for under fifty bucks.

Now, if that seems pricy to you relative to the cost of a package of disposables, you’re right! But with a safety razor, you only replace the blades, not the handle. And blades are inexpensive and recyclable.

Plus, consider all the things our parents embraced because of its convenience, only for our generation to realize those learn that those things (like styrofoam, for example) aren’t great for the planet, or that the convenience sucked the tactile joy out of a lot of things. Things like wrenching on a V8 engine—we can’t really do that anymore.

But we can use a safety razor just like our grandpas did, and enjoy the pleasure of shaving our faces. A close shave feels amazing, especially if you use the right pre-and post-shave products. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite shaving accessories to accompany this list of a few safety razors we really like.

Here’s to enjoying the finer things in life. Happy shaving, gentlemen.

