Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Best Brush GET IT!

Vikings Blade Luxury Badger Brush

Badger hair is renowned as the best brush material for shave brushes because of its combination of softness and durability. And, it dries quickly and retains its luster and feel for a long, long time. Cheaper brushes will tangle, become brittle, or lose their feel after just a few months of the wet/dry cycle.

Nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers give this brush a 4.6-star rating—with over 80 percent of those evaluations for the perfect five stars.

PROS: Brush base comes in a variety of colors, finishes, and shapes.

CONS: Be sure you buy from Vikings Blade at Amazon—lots of imitators out there.

Get It: Pick up the Vikings Blade Luxury Badger Brush ($33) at Amazon