Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Vikings Blade The Chieftain

We love this handle because it comes in this sexy obsidian/rose gold option. You can get a stainless steel version (it costs $29) if you prefer. But this razor will lend an air of style and sophistication to your morning shave. More than 4K Amazon reviewers give it 4.6 stars.

Heavy-duty materials give The Chieftain 20 percent more weight than knock-offs—and better, more confident control in your hand. It comes with a leatherette case and a pack of replacement blades.

PROS: Anti-misalignment system freezes the blade doors so blades can’t be loaded improperly, resulting in a perfect, consistent shave every time.

CONS: The black/rose gold handle costs a bit more than the stainless steel version; the shave, however, is the same.

