Enjoy the Finer Things in Life? Time to Try A Safety Razor

Best for Starting Out GET IT!

Merkur Classic 23C

A lightweight, long-handled safety razor with a straight-cut, closed comb head that fits all standard double-edge razor blades. It has a chrome finish and a non-slip grip for ease of movement. Built to provide an easy transition to the traditional wet shaving method. Over one thousand Amazon reviewers swear by the 23C with a 4.5-star rating.

Merkur offers a wide selection of safety razors to choose from. Get used to this most popular one first, then move on to one you’ll truly enjoy.

PROS: The extra-long handle makes for more versatility than the competition; shorter options are available, too.

CONS: It comes with just one blade—enough to find whether or not you enjoy the safety razor shaving experience.

Get It: Pick up the Merkur Classic 23C ($29) at Amazon